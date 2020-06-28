84 new Covid-19 cases take Chhattisgarh tally to 2,694

With 84 new Covid-19 cases, the overall tally in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,694 on Sunday, where 2,062 patients have been discharged so far post-recovery, a health official said.

Of the new cases, 25 were reported from Rajnandgaon district, 12 from Raigarh, nine from Bilaspur, eight from Kabirdham, seven from Durg, six from Gariaband, five from Raipur, four from Balodabazar, three from Janjgir-Champa and two from Kanker, he said.

One case each was reported from Dantewada, Balrampur and Narayanpur districts, he added.

Earlier in the day, 118 patients were discharged from different hospitals following their recovery, the official said.

The number of active cases in the state is 619, as 2,062 people have been discharged after recovery while 13 others have died so far, he said.

Chhattisgarh's Covid-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 2694, new cases 84, deaths 13, discharged 2062, active cases 619, people tested so far 1,54,526.