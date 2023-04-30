9 dead due to gas leak in Ludhiana's Giaspura

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the incident was very painful and added that all possible help is being provided

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 30 2023, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 11:49 ist
NDRF personnel at the site after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area in Ludhiana. Credit PTI Photo

Nine people died and several were taken ill after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area in this Punjab district on Sunday, police said.

The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, they added.

Police have sealed the area while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reached the site.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu confirmed that nine people have so far died in the incident.

A district administration official said a team of NDRF, which has reached here, will ascertain the source and the type of gas.

As it was a thickly-populated area, the immediate priority was to evacuate people from the place, the official further said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the incident was very painful and added that all possible help is being provided.

"The incident of gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very painful. Teams of police, district administration and NDRF are present on the spot. Every possible help is being provided..," Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi. 

 

