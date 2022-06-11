9-year-old boy killed, 18 hurt in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

A nine-year-old boy was killed and 18 others were injured when their vehicle collided head on with a container truck within the Baksha police station limits in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar said the accident occurred late on Friday night, when the members of a wedding party were returning home in the Saraikhwaja police station area.

The container truck hit their vehicle on the Lucknow-Varanasi road, the SP added.

There were 19 people in the vehicle, including 17 minors.

The injured passengers were taken to a hospital, where Ajay (9) was declared dead.

The SP said five people been hospitalised, while 13 were discharged after giving first aid.