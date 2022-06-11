9-year-old boy killed, 18 hurt in road accident in UP

9-year-old boy killed, 18 hurt in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

There were 19 people in the vehicle, including 17 minors

PTI
PTI, Jaunpur,
  • Jun 11 2022, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 17:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A nine-year-old boy was killed and 18 others were injured when their vehicle collided head on with a container truck within the Baksha police station limits in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar said the accident occurred late on Friday night, when the members of a wedding party were returning home in the Saraikhwaja police station area.

The container truck hit their vehicle on the Lucknow-Varanasi road, the SP added.

There were 19 people in the vehicle, including 17 minors.

The injured passengers were taken to a hospital, where Ajay (9) was declared dead.

The SP said five people been hospitalised, while 13 were discharged after giving first aid.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Accident
Death
India News

What's Brewing

What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers

What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers

Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index

Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index

Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming

Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

 