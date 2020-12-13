9-year-old girl raped, juvenile apprehended

9-year-old girl raped, juvenile apprehended

He allegedly raped her and fled from the spot, according to an officer

PTI
PTI, Mahoba (UP),
  • Dec 13 2020, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 16:08 ist
Representative image/Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A 13-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Sunday.

The girl was playing outside her home on Friday evening when the boy, who lives in the neighbourhood, took her to a nearby place on the pretext of playing with her. He allegedly raped her and fled from the spot, according to an officer.

The boy was apprehended on Saturday and produced before a juvenile court on Saturday, following which he was sent to a juvenile home in Chitrakoot district, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam said.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is improving, the officer said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
rape

What's Brewing

Sri Lanka posts highest elephant deaths in the world

Sri Lanka posts highest elephant deaths in the world

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Ukraine seeks UNESCO 'Heritage Site' tag for Chernobyl

Ukraine seeks UNESCO 'Heritage Site' tag for Chernobyl

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

No respite as Australia braces for floods after fires

No respite as Australia braces for floods after fires

DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money

DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money

Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?

Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?

3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer

3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer

Do you want to build a monolith?

Do you want to build a monolith?

Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all

Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all

 