90 cases registered, over 2,600 people detained for defying lockdown norms in Delhi

Ninety cases were registered and 2,654 people detained in the national capital on Friday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

According to the data shared by the police, 90 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 2,654 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 157 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

Also Read: Coronavirus: MHA issues orders to extend lockdown for 2 more weeks from May 4

A total of 426 movement passes were issued, police said.

Forty-five cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks.

Since March 24, a total of 1,33,158 people have been detained so far for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.