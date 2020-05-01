90 cases registered, over 2,600 people detained for defying lockdown norms in Delhi

Delhi: 90 cases registered, over 2,600 people detained

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2020, 19:56 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 19:56 ist
A total of 426 movement passes were issued, police said. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

Ninety cases were registered and 2,654 people detained in the national capital on Friday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

According to the data shared by the police, 90 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 2,654 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 157 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

A total of 426 movement passes were issued, police said.

Forty-five cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks.

Since March 24, a total of 1,33,158 people have been detained so far for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

