93 terrorists killed in JK since Pulwama attack: Govt

As many as 93 terrorists have been neutralised by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir since the Pulwama terror attack, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister said as compared to the corresponding period of 2018, the first half of this year has witnessed a reduction in terrorists initiated incidents by 28 per cent, reduction in net infiltration by 43 per cent and increase in the neutralisation of terrorists by 22 per cent.

"Till date, 93 terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces since Pulwama attack," he said in a written reply.

Reddy said an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the attack so far has resulted in the identification of the conspirators, the suicide attacker and the vehicle provider.

"The operations on the ground have resulted in the neutralisation of the conspirator, his associate and the vehicle owner," he said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber driving a van rammed into a CRPF convoy at Pulwama on February 14.