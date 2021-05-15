93% who died due to Covid-19 in J&K had not been vaccinated, NHM data reveals

At least 93 per cent of those who died of Covid-19 in the last one month in Jammu and Kashmir had not received their vaccination, while the remaining 7 per cent were partially vaccinated, data released by National Health Mission (NHM) reveal.

“An analysis of Covid-19 mortality in J&K between April 15 and May 12 states that 93 per cent of positive critical cases who died in this period were unvaccinated, 7 per cent were partially vaccinated; hence, clearly establishing that vaccination hugely reduces chances of death,” the NHM stated.

According to US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), while Covid-19 vaccines are effective and critical to bring the pandemic under control, there will be a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated who still get sick, are hospitalised, or die from Covid-19. However, such cases are rare, the CDC data shows.

Read | Fresh Covid-19 curbs in West Bengal from May 16 to May 30

The NHM also released figures regarding the delay in hospitalization and said it directly increases the likelihood of mortality in Covid cases as nearly 50 per cent of deaths were of those cases that witnessed a delay in the process of hospitalization.

“At least 46 per cent of deaths occurred within three days of testing positive, thus indicating that they were well into late stages of infection before they got tested. Don’t be in denial of your symptoms and get tested immediately so that treatment could start early,” the NHM said.

The CDC data also shows that vaccines reduce hospitalisation and deaths in Covid-19 cases.