Delhi MCD polls live: 1349 candidates in fray, 1.45 crore people eligible to vote
updated: Dec 04 2022, 05:34 ist
Track the latest updates on Delhi MCD polls with DH.
05:33
Poll authorities find 'MCC violation' in Delhi yoga event by AAP
A day ahead of the high-stakes municipal elections in Delhi, poll authorities on Saturday directed police to take necessary action and "lodge an FIR" for alleged violation of the model code of conduct during an event organised by the AAP here.
Congress has suffered defeats since 2015, but AAP look to wrest power from BJP
BJP are in power, but AAP is looking to change things, while Comgress - who have lost all elections in Delhi since 2015 - are looking to make a comeback in the MCD polls.(PTI)
04:30
1.45 crore people eligible to vote in MCD polls
As many as 1.45 crore people are eligible to cast their votes.(PTI)
04:27
1349 candidates in fray for MCD polls
BJP, Congress, and AAP have fielded candidates in all 250 wards. A total of 1,349 candidates are in the fray. Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded 132 candidates while the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen headed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is contesting in 15 wards. The Nationalist Congress Party has fielded candidates in 26 wards and Janata Dal (United) has 22 candidates in fray.(PTI)
04:25
BJP turned Delhi into capital of 'garbage mounds': Sisodia
"The BJP was in power in MCD for 15 years and it turned Delhi into a capital of garbage mounds and stray animals", Manish Sisodia said a day ahead of the MCD polls.(PTI)
