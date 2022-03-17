A day after assuming office, Punjab CM announces anti-corruption helpline

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday, announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched on March 23, Shaheed Diwas.

The helpline will enable people of the state to lodge complaints on corruption via WhatsApp.

"On March 23, Shaheed Diwas I will launch helpline that will be my personal WhatsApp number. In Punjab, if someone demands a bribe from you, don't refuse, make a video/audio recording and send it to that number. My office will investigate and no culprit will be spared," Mann said, according to ANI.

He announced this a day after he was sworn in as chief minister at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

