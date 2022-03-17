Punjab CM announces anti-corruption helpline

A day after assuming office, Punjab CM announces anti-corruption helpline

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 17 2022, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 16:09 ist

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday, announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched on March 23, Shaheed Diwas.

The helpline will enable people of the state to lodge complaints on corruption via WhatsApp.

"On March 23, Shaheed Diwas I will launch helpline that will be my personal WhatsApp number. In Punjab, if someone demands a bribe from you, don't refuse, make a video/audio recording and send it to that number. My office will investigate and no culprit will be spared," Mann said, according to ANI.

He announced this a day after he was sworn in as chief minister at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

More to follow

