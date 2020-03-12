A day after joining BJP, Scindia meets Rajnath

A day after joining the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia met senior leader of the saffron party Rajnath Singh on Thursday and exchanged views on various issues.

The former Congress leader described the meeting at the residence of the defence minister as a "courtesy call".

After quitting the Congress, Scindia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for "denying reality" and "not acknowledging" new thoughts and new leadership.

Scindia has been named as the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.