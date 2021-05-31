A look at how Delhi battled the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in May

After the national capital reeled under the harsh Covid-19 second wave in April, the month of May brought some respite to New Delhi due to strict lockdown and possibly the national vaccination drive.

On May 30, Delhi reported 946 new cases of Covid-19, its lowest single-day count since March 22, and 76 deaths, the lowest in over a month. The state's positivity rate stayed under 2 per cent for the fifth day, at 1.25 per cent.

Here's a look at the Covid-19 statistics of the national capital in the month of May:

From April 1, Delhi's daily Covid-19 cases began a steady climb, going from 2,720 on April 1 to more than 10,000 in 10 days. Throughout the month, the capital struggled for oxygen, medical supplies and hospital beds, with fatalities touching record highs. The Arvind Kejriwal government was forced to impose a lockdown in the city on April 19 to control the spread of Covid-19 and manage the diminishing medical supplies. This lockdown, which will be lifted in phases starting today, led to the cases plateauing in the capital and other highly infected regions by the first week of May.

Cases took a dive from 25,212 on May 1 to 946 on May 30, registering a steady decline through the month.



Source: Delhi government's health bulletin



The number of deaths in the capital fell from over 400 in the first week of May to 78 on May 30. The fatality rate in Delhi now stands at 1.69 per cent.

The positivity rate in the national capital fell steadily through May from 31.61 per cent to 1.25 per cent. The last time Delhi's positivity rate was under 2 per cent before May 26 was March 27, when it was 1.70 per cent.



Source: Delhi government's health bulletin



In the week ending May 16, Delhi logged an average of 10,043 new cases a day. The week before that, the city saw an average of 18,374 cases every day.

Vaccination

Delhi's vaccination numbers have been a rollercoaster ride through the month. The month started with over 45,000 beneficiaries for vaccines in the first week of May, and the number fell as low as around 5,000 on May 15 and close to 4,000 on May 24.

The Aam Aadmi Party government continued to engage in a war of words with the Centre over vaccine distribution. CM Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed the BJP-led government for the shortage of vaccines and its 'flawed' procurement plan.

"BJP leaders have been criticising and abusing Kejriwal because they want to cover up the failure of their government in vaccine management. But no matter how much they abuse, Kejriwal will continue to demand vaccines for the people of Delhi," Sisodia said in a briefing earlier today.