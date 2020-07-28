Kids in this village are taught via loudspeaker

A school with no walls, blackboards, students learn lessons via loudspeakers: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 28 2020, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 13:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live, interact and learn. With several schools being shut and classes being held online over coronavirus scare, teachers in villages with no access to internet connectivity and smart devices have come up with a new way to teach students—via loudspeakers. 

In Bhatpal village in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, lessons are being taught via loudspeakers, according to a report by The Indian Express. Six loudspeakers have been placed across the village. Teachers use these to teach English to tribal students every day. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The loudspeakers are also used to disseminate information on malnutrition and other community issues, Nikhilesh Hari, a development assistant of the district mineral fund, who spearheaded the idea, told the publication. 

These classes are being held twice a day since June 14 in the village, which is 20 km from the district headquarters of Jagdalpur and 266 km from state capital Raipur. And each session runs for around 90 minutes, and includes storytelling and conversation, according to  the report. 

The teachers recite stories in Halbi, the tribal language spoken in the village, and translate the words and sentences into English. 

“Instead of taking classes in a school, we have earmarked houses with literate members, where children can gather in groups of 8-10. The teachers teach in the houses, and children do their homework under the supervision of adults,” Shailendra Tiwari, one of the teachers, told the publication. 

The loudspeakers, which are operated from the panchayat bhawan, are placed in a manner that they can be heard from every part of the village. This enables children to sit at home and follow the lesson.

A lot of effort goes into creating these sessions as English teachers write the script in Hindi and submit it to another team, which converts Hindi into Halbi. Then a group of theatre artistes give voice to the script. 

“It takes a day to make one session, and we do it non-stop,” Hari said.

The idea, which popped up while looking for alternatives to accessible distant learning, has benefitted not just students but also residents. “We learn English words for animals, tools, etc. It is fun to work like this,” Suresh Bhagat, a local resident told the publication. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Chhattisgarh
Bastar

What's Brewing

When Saaya met Cleopatra: A love story in Kabini

When Saaya met Cleopatra: A love story in Kabini

Swiss Alps alive with sound of music

Swiss Alps alive with sound of music

The Lead: Anu Menon and the making of 'Shakuntala Devi'

The Lead: Anu Menon and the making of 'Shakuntala Devi'

Coronavirus: Here is how the Oxford vaccine works

Coronavirus: Here is how the Oxford vaccine works

'Masks soften Covid-19 symptoms' blow, protect wearer'

'Masks soften Covid-19 symptoms' blow, protect wearer'

Why 'super weird' moons of Mars fascinate scientists

Why 'super weird' moons of Mars fascinate scientists

 