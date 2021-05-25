AAP, BJP spar over distribution of books in MCD schools

The AAP on Tuesday claimed that textbooks have not been provided to seven lakh students in the BJP-led municipal corporation schools, a charge described by the Delhi BJP as a "bunch of lies".

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that the BJP-ruled MCD has not yet started the tendering process or begun the procurement of books for these students.

"Seven lakh students were deprived of books in the BJP-led MCD schools because of no provision," Pathak claimed.

He alleged that in 2020, the BJP-ruled MCD provided books to their students after nine months of delay and there was a delay of eight months in 2019 as well.

"The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP-ruled MCD immediately, within 15-20 days, start the tendering, procuring and distribution process of the books for the seven lakh students," Pathak said.

"The BJP should stop playing with the future of these students during the time of a pandemic," the AAP leader said.

Responding to this, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor described the allegations levelled by the AAP as a "bunch of lies".

"Pathak should know that MCDs never take out a tender for procuring textbooks, the books are procured and provided to MCDs by the Delhi government's Delhi Bureau of textbooks which has not delivered books till date," he said.

Kapoor said the money for textbooks also comes from the Delhi government's Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan which came last week after a delay of 46 days.

"It will be better if Pathak asks the Delhi government why it gave Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan Fund after a delay of 46 days and why its Delhi Bureau of textbooks has not provided books to MCDs till date,” the spokesperson said.

"Before levelling baseless allegations on MCDs, he should tell why textbooks have not been distributed in Delhi government schools till date," he added.