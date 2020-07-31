AAP calls off protest in Punjab after CM says plasma to be provided for free

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Thursday evening called off a protest planned for Friday after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced that plasma will be provided free of cost by the state government to all those in need.

The Punjab government had on July 26 said that it would provide plasma to private hospitals from its plasma bank at a cost of Rs 20,000 per unit. This prompted the AAP to announce a state-wide protest.

But on Thursday evening, after the chief minister issued a statement saying plasma would be provided for free, the protest was called off.

"We have decided to call off our protest which was scheduled for Friday after the CM's statement," AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said.

The chief minister also directed the Health department to strictly ensure that COVID patients were not charged for plasma therapy and nobody was allowed to buy or sell plasma, which has proven a life-saver in many cases in the absence of any cure for coronavirus.

He appealed to the patients who have recovered from the disease to come forward to save the lives of others.