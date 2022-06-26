AAP concedes defeat in Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll

We respect the mandate of the people of Sangrur seat. We also congratulate Simranjit Singh Mann on his victory: AAP spokesperson

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 26 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 15:38 ist
People queue up at a polling station to cast their votes for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls, in Sangrur, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday conceded defeat in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll and congratulated Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann.

Addressing the media, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the result of the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll has come.

"We respect the mandate of the people of Sangrur seat. We also congratulate Simranjit Singh Mann on his victory," he said.

The Election Commission, however, is yet to declare the bypoll result.

