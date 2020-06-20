AAP fights LG on ending home isolation of COVID-19 patients in Delhi

AAP-led Delhi government on Saturday upped the ante over Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal reversing its order on home isolation by making five-day institutional quarantine mandatory for coronavirus patients with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal making it clear that they will oppose the LG's remarks tooth and nail.

A meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) headed by Baijal at noon remained inconclusive as Kejriwal insisted that the LG withdraw his order. The meeting also could not reach a consensus on this issue as well as rates of treatment and a second meeting is scheduled at 5 PM on Saturday.

Sources said Kejriwal told the meeting that the late Friday night order issued by the LG would make people evade testing and pointed out that the guidelines issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) allowed home isolation for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases across the country. "Why are different rules being implemented in Delhi," sources quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

He also highlighted the shortage of healthcare staff while asking how it would be possible to arrange doctors and nurses for thousands of patients at healthcare centres. "Railways have provided isolation coaches but given the hot weather, how will someone stay in them," he asked.

Reversing the Delhi government's decision, Baijal said in his order that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is reviewing the situation regularly and it was observed that 'home isolation' without physical contact to monitor patients could be the reason for an increase in the spread of COVID-19 in the capital.

"To limit the spread of COVID-19, in a view of the surge in cases, it is felt that mandatory physical verification of each case under home isolation needs to be carried out by the surveillance teams...," the order said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government will oppose the LG's order as ending home isolation is against ICMR guidelines.

"The Chief Minister said if home isolation ends in Delhi there will be chaos. Currently, there are more than 10,000 people under home isolation and there are only 6,000 beds at quarantine centres, where will we accommodate all the people?" Sisodia said.

AAP also fielded its MLA, Atishi, who is currently under home isolation after she tested positive for COVID-19, to oppose the LG's move. She said people are likely to skip COVID-19 tests.

Baijal had earlier this month reversed Delhi government's two decisions -- reserving hospital beds for Delhi residents and changing the COVID-19 testing criteria -- but Kejriwal chose not to pick up a row on these two issues and said would implement it to the best of their ability.