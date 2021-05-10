'Delhi govt involved in black marketing of oxygen'

AAP government involved in black marketing of oxygen, Covid-19 medicines: BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta

Gupta also hit out at Arvind Kejriwal's government for what he termed 'mismanagement' of the Covid-19 situation

  • May 10 2021, 06:30 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 06:31 ist
BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta. Credit: Facebook/adeshguptaBJPDelhi

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta in a press conference on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and its MLAs of black marketing life-saving Covid-19 medicines and oxygen. 

“At a time when people of Delhi are gasping for oxygen, BJP, RSS and other organisations are helping people, Delhi Governments ministers and MLAs are involved in black-marketing and hoarding of medicines and oxygen. Delhi Govt and AAP are responsible for this crisis,” he said.

Delhi has been hit hard by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with numerous hospitals running out of oxygen and medicines to fight the deadly virus.

Gupta also hit out at Arvind Kejriwal's government for what he termed 'mismanagement' of the Covid-19 situation.

“Earlier on March 6, Central government warned Delhi government about the arrangements of procurement of oxygen but they didn't do anything. But when they got pressure from hospitals, they (Delhi govt) on April 18 started looking for vendors for cryogenic oxygen tanker,” said Delhi’s BJP president.

