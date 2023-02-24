'AAP govt has instructed officials to not take direct orders from Delhi L-G'

'AAP instructed officials to not take orders from L-G'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 24 2023, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 16:18 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G V K Saxena. Credit: IANS and PTI Photos

The AAP government has directed officials to stop taking direct orders from Delhi L-G V K Saxena, sources said on Friday.

The development comes amid the ongoing tussle between the L-G office and the AAP dispensation over a host of issues, including the government's proposal to send school teachers to Finland for training.

On several occasions in the past, AAP leaders have accused the L-G of bypassing the elected government of Delhi and issuing orders to officials.

"The Kejriwal government has instructed officers to stop taking direct orders from Delhi L-G. All ministers have written to their department secretaries, directing strict compliance to Transaction of Business Rules (TBR).

"The secretaries have been directed to report any direct orders received from L-G to minister-in-charge," a source said.

Sources claimed that the Lt Governor has been issuing orders to department secretaries while bypassing the elected government in violation of Rule 49 and 50 of TBR and the Supreme Court Judgement.

"Implementation of such illegal direct orders from L-G shall be considered violation of Rule 57 of TBR. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has noted that implementation of orders in violation of SC directives and Constitution will be viewed seriously by government," the source claimed.

