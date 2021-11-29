AAP has 'most honest, dedicated and patriotic' leaders, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his party has "the most honest, dedicated and patriotic leaders".

His remarks came after AAP MLA Raghav Chadha won the 'Stylish Politician of the Year' award at the second season of the India Fashion Awards.

"We have the most honest, most dedicated and most patriotic leaders in our party. Now, we have the most stylish too! Congrats @raghav_chadha," Kejriwal tweeted.

We have the most honest, most dedicated and most patriotic leaders in our party. Now, we have the most stylish too! Congrats @raghav_chadha https://t.co/7IaJIE0XGh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 29, 2021

BJP leader Maneka Gandhi presented the award to Chadha, the MLA from Rajendra Nagar, at an event in New Delhi.

In a message, Chadha's office said the second season of the India Fashion Awards was held to celebrate innovators in the fashion industry. "Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha won the 'Stylish Politician of the Year' award which was handed over to him by Maneka Gandhi," it said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: