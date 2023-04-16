AAP holds protest in Amritsar against CBI summons to Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party held a protest here on Sunday against the BJP-led Centre against the summoning of Delhi Chief Minister and party's convenor Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI in the excise policy case.

The protest was held at the Bhandari bridge and it was joined by state ministers including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLAs Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Ajay Gupta and Jasbir Singh Sandhu along with their supporters.

Carrying placards, the protesters shouted slogans against the Centre.

They accused the Union government of misusing central investigating agencies CBI and ED against political opponents.

Kejriwal was summoned as a witness and is not an accused in the excise policy case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26. Sisodia was last month arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is in judicial custody.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.