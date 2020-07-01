AAP holds protests against rising fuel prices

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday held protests in various states against the rising fuel prices.

Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked for the 22nd time on Monday in just over three weeks.

In Delhi, the AAP volunteers protested at the party headquarters in ITO.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Rajinder Pal Gautam participated in the protest.

"The rising prices of petrol and diesel in the corona era has broken the back of the public. On the other hand people are losing employment due to corona and there is no relief from the Centre," he said.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed that some protesters were arrested by police and kept in Rajinder Nagar police station.

However, no immediate reaction was available from police.

On its Twitter page, the AAP shared details and pictures of protests held at Raipur, Rajkot, Patna, Panipat and Dibrugarh in different states.