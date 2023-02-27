AAP leaders claim they were arrested after detention, Delhi cops deny

AAP leaders on Sunday claimed that they were arrested hours after being detained for protesting near the CBI office where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was being questioned in the Delhi excise policy scam case earlier in the day.

The Delhi police, however, has denied their claims and said it had imposed section 144 CrPC was imposed in the area.

Police on Sunday detained 50 people, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, who were protesting near the CBI office.

Singh informed in a tweet that he and environment minister Gopal Rai were arrested along with other party workers and councillors.

"Delhi Police has arrested me, minister Gopal Rai ji along with MLA Rituraj Jha, Dinesh Mohania, Rohit Mehraulia, Adil Khan along with many councillors and workers at Fatehpur Beri police station. Will not be afraid, will not bow down, will keep fighting," he had tweeted in Hindi.

In the evening, the Delhi Police said that 36 remained detained while 14 were released.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said, "Total 36 people, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Shri MLA and minister in Delhi government Gopal Rai, MLA from Trilokpuri Rohit Kumar Mehraulia and MLA from Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohnia, have been detained for violating the provisions section 144 CrPC imposed in south District."

"They were detained around 12.40 pm from Lodhi Road near CGO picket," he added.

In a statement, the police said as per inputs and local intelligence, there was an apprehension that supporters, voters and leaders of AAP in large numbers will gather at the CGO complex, the location of CBI headquarters.

They said proper arrangements were made and adequate personnel were deployed at the spot since February 25.

At the Lodhi road picket near the CGO complex, a few AAP leaders and supporters gathered with the intention to cross the barricade and protest near CBI, it said.

"However, they were stopped and not allowed to cross the barricade. They sat on the main road, obstructing traffic at around 12.25 pm."

"They were requested to vacate the place as section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area but they continued sitting and shouting slogans," the statement added.

A total of 50 persons, including 42 men were detained, police said. Rai said the police took him away in his car.

"Modi ji's hooliganism at its peak... I cannot walk without someone's help but police surrounded my car from all sides and forcefully made the person accompanying me get down...

"Policemen barged inside my car and are taking me. This is the height of hooliganism but neither will we be scared nor will we bow down,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Sisodia after conducting its second round of questioning of the senior AAP leader in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy scam case. The senior AAP leader had arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, officials said.

The CBI investigators were not satisfied with Sisodia's responses. It was claimed that he was not cooperating in the investigation and avoiding clarifications sought by officials on crucial points, leading to his arrest, they said.

The probe agency officials said it was felt that custodial interrogation was necessary to put the minister through intense questioning, they said.

The AAP leader, who was accused number one in the CBI FIR, was earlier questioned on October 17, a month before the agency filed its charge sheet on November 25.