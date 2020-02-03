AAP likely to release their manifesto on Tuesday

AAP likely to release their manifesto on Tuesday

PTI
New Delhi,
  Feb 03 2020
  • updated: Feb 03 2020, 15:04pm ist

The AAP is likely to release its election manifesto on Tuesday, party leader Sanjay Singh has said.

In the last three days of election campaigning, AAP will intensify its campaign through 500 members of its frontal organisations.

"In the next three days, 15,000 meetings will be held. In the last phase, we would use the slogan 'acche honge paanch saal - Delhi mein toh Kejriwal' (five years will go well - Kejriwal should be there in Delhi)," Singh said on Monday.

He also said party leaders will meet the Chief Election Commissioner Monday evening and seek a ban on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches. 

