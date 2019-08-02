AAP MLA Kapil Mishra disqualified by Speaker

Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, who earlier accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of personal corruption, has been disqualified under the anti-defection law by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on a complaint of anti-party activities.

The disqualification of Mishra takes effect from January 27, the day he shared the stage with senior BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to launch a campaign in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The action came based on a complaint filed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

After being dropped from Kejriwal's Cabinet in 2017, he had gone on a hunger strike and levelled allegations against Kejriwal that he took Rs 2 crore from his Cabinet colleague Satyender Jain and that he was a witness to it. He had claimed that Jain helped Kejriwal's relative to clinch a Rs 50 crore land deal.

"His various tweets, press conference, campaigns in favour of Narendra Modi and the BJP leave no one in doubt that the respondent (Mishra) has voluntarily given up the membership of his original political party (AAP)," the Speaker's order said.

"Whether he has formally resigned from the AAP or taken the membership of the BJP formally is immaterial for a decision on his disqualification," it said.