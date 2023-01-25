AAP MLA resigns from Punjab assembly panel over inaction in sacrilege cases

Fissures appear in less than a year-old AAP government in Punjab with its legislator Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Wednesday resigning from the post of chairman of the committee on government assurances of the Legislative Assembly over government's "inaction" in the 2015 sacrilege cases.
His resignation is yet to be accepted by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, officials said.
The legislator from Amritsar (North), Pratap was reportedly upset over handling the probe and "inaction" into the highly sensitive sacrilege cases. He even expressed displeasure on a few occasions.
Before joining politics, Pratap was a former Inspector General of Police and was heading the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotakpura and Behbal Kalan police firing cases. The incidents had taken place after the alleged desecration of a religious text in Faridkot.
The 1998-batch officer of the Punjab cadre had resigned in the run-up to the assembly elections after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the probe by the SIT into the Kotkapura firing incident.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days
Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report
New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns
As work models evolve, demand for flex spaces peaks
'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight
Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars
Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice