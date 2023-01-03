AAP MLAs seek punishment for Kanjhawala death accused

AAP MLAs meet Delhi Police chief, seek strict punishment for accused in Kanjhawala accident

A 20-year-old woman, killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 03 2023, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 16:31 ist
The police had on Monday said the victim's body was found naked on a roadside in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area. Credit: PTI Photo

 A delegation of AAP MLAs met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday and demanded the strictest punishment for those involved in the Kanjhawala accident. They also sought the dismissal of the district Deputy Commissioner of Police for allegedly shielding the accused.

A 20-year-old woman, killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, was dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads, according to the police.

Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections even as the police came under charges of conducting a "shoddy investigation".

The police had on Monday said the victim's body was found naked on a roadside in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area.

A medical board has conducted a post mortem and its report, which will confirm whether the woman was raped, is still awaited.

The AAP delegation, led by MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi, submitted a memorandum to Arora in which they demanded the dismissal of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Harendra K Singh for allegedly shielding the accused.

They also demanded the dismissal of the police officers deployed on the route along which the woman was dragged.

"The accused have political links. The police should not buckle under political pressure. This should be treated as a rarest of rare case and accused be given strictest punishment," read the memorandum.

