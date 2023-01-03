AAP MLAs to meet Commissioner over Kanjhawala accident

AAP MLAs to meet Delhi Commissioner on January 3 over Kanjhawala accident

A 20-year-old woman, killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, was dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 03 2023, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 10:29 ist
People gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding stern punishment for men accused in Sultanpuri road accident. Credit: PTI Photo

A delegation of AAP MLAs will meet Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora Tuesday demand the strictest punishment for the people involved in the Kanjhawala incident.

A 20-year-old woman, killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, was dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads, according to police.

Five men who were allegedly in the car were booked for culpable homicide among other sections on Monday even as the police came under charges of conducting a "shoddy investigation" in the matter.

Also Read — Delhi hit-and-run case: Victim had a pillion rider, police to record her statement

Police had on Monday said that the victim's body was found naked on a roadside in the Kanjhawala area in outer Delhi.

A medical board has conducted a post mortem of the body, and its report, which will confirm whether the woman was raped, is still awaited.

"A group of @AamAadmiParty MLAs will be meeting the @DelhiPolice Commissioner at 11 am, to discuss strongest possible action against perpetrators of Kanjhawala crime and those protecting the perpetrators.

"Will also discuss how to make Delhi safer for women," AAP MLA Atishi said in a tweet.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
AAP
MLA
India News
Road accidents
Accident

What's Brewing

TN to get India’s first vertical lift bridge off Pamban

TN to get India’s first vertical lift bridge off Pamban

US may execute its first openly transgender woman

US may execute its first openly transgender woman

DH Toon | Spelling out 'demon'etisation in dissent

DH Toon | Spelling out 'demon'etisation in dissent

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

 