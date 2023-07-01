AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra offer prayers at Golden Temple

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra Saturday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
"Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With @ParineetiChopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today," the Rajya Sabha said MP in his tweet.
Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With @ParineetiChopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today.
ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਕਾ ਖਾਲਸਾ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਫਤਹਿ pic.twitter.com/FfVnWMG1M6
— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 1, 2023
Chadha and Chopra got engaged on May 13 in a ceremony held at Delhi.
