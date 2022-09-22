AAP on offensive as Mann calls session again on Sept 27

AAP on offensive as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls Assembly session again on September 27

He further said they will approach the Supreme Court against the move of withdrawal of the order calling the special session

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 22 2022, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 12:34 ist
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab chief minister slammed the governor for not allowing the assembly session. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the session of the state Assembly will be summoned on September 27.

The decision taken at the state Cabinet meeting comes a day after the Governor had withdrawn an earlier order calling the special session on Thursday to bring a confidence motion.

“Today, a cabinet meeting was held here. In this meeting it was unanimously decided that the Vidhan Sabha session will be summoned on September 27,” said Mann.

Also read | Punjab Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

In the session, issues like electricity and stubble burning will be discussed, he said.

He further said they will approach the Supreme Court against the move of withdrawal of the order calling the special session. 

In an embarrassment to the AAP government in Punjab, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday had thwarted the Bhagwant Mann-led regime's plan to summon a special assembly session to bring a confidence motion.

The governor withdrew an earlier order calling the special session, saying he had sought legal opinion after the Congress and the BJP approached the Raj Bhavan arguing that the House rules did not allow it.

The AAP government in Punjab had sought the session to bring a confidence motion, days after it accused the BJP of trying to topple its government.

The AAP had recently claimed that at least 10 of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore to each of them in a bid to topple the six-month-old government under its 'Operation Lotus.'

