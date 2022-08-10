AAP promises Rs 1,000 monthly allowance to Gujarat women if voted to power

Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised that if voted to power in Gujarat, his party will give a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all women above the age of 18 years if they are willing to accept such a grant.

This was the fifth "guarantee" Kejriwal has given to the people as part of his ongoing poll campaign in Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due by the year-end. "Rs 1,000 (per month allowance) is not revdi (freebie). This is your right. People's money should go to the people, not in the Swiss bank," said the AAP leader while making the announcement here in front of hundreds of women.

Earlier, Kejriwal had promised free electricity up to 300 units to each family and Rs 3,000 per month to unemployed youths if the AAP comes to power in the state.