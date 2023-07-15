AAP sets up Flood Relief Kitchen at party HQ

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has set up a 'Flood Relief Kitchen' at the party headquarters to supply meals to the people displaced by floods.
The announcement was made by AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai at a press conference.
Rai said there were currently more than 40 relief camps set up by the Arvind Kejriwal government to rescue the stranded from low-lying areas near the Yamuna River.
The state minister said that all his cabinet peers and MLAs and councillors from the party have been instructed to visit their areas and help people affected by the floods.
Rai said the Delhi government has appointed coordinators for all 40 camps to assess the food needs of the inmates so that they don't fall short.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug
Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'
Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts
Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project
Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success
Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi
Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida
Army Chief General Pande visits forward areas along LoC