AAP urges BJP to cooperate with councillors ahead of Jan 24 mayor election

Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday requested the BJP to cooperate with councilors once the MCD house convenes on January 24 for Mayoral election.

Urging the BJP to let the house function "peacefully", Pathak said that the AAP councilors want the Mayoral election to be held as soon as possible.

"All our councilors will visit MCD house on time and participate in the voting. And together we will work towards fulfilling the dreams of the citizens.

"I want to request the BJP to follow the constitution and let the house function peacefully tomorrow. We would request them (BJP) to cooperate with our councilors," he said.

The second municipal house is slated to take place Tuesday during which the mayor and deputy mayor of Delhi are scheduled to be elected.

The mayor and deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first house that convenes after a municipal poll, which could not happen on January 6 as the House was adjourned following a ruckus between the AAP and BJP members.

The civic polls were held on December 4 and the counting of voting took place on December 7, with AAP winning 134 seats and laying a claim to lead the house.