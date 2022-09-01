'AAP vote share up in Gujarat since Sisodia's CBI raid'

AAP vote share up 4% in Gujarat since CBI raid on Manish Sisodia: Arvind Kejriwal

  • Sep 01 2022, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 13:39 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) vote share has gone up by 4 per cent in Gujarat after the CBI raid on his deputy Manish Sisodia. 

Addressing the Assembly, Kejriwal said that its vote share will go up by 6 per cent by the time the CBI arrests Sisodia, adding that the agency said that they did not find anything against the deputy chief minister but they were "under pressure to arrest him".

Hitting out at the BJP over raids and 'fake' cases against AAP MLAs, the Delhi CM said that the CBI raided Manish Sisodia's residence, went to his village and searched his bank locker, but found nothing. 

He also said that 169 cases have been filed against 49 AAP MLAs, out of which 134 cases have been cleared and nothing has been found. He added that his name has been cleared in 12 of the 16 cases filed against him.

More to follow...

 

