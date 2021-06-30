AAP workers allegedly attacked in Gujarat

AAP workers allegedly attacked in Gujarat; Kejriwal urges CM to register FIR

In the attack, six cars that were part of the convoy were also allegedly damaged by the attackers

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Jun 30 2021, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 23:50 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The convoy of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Isudan Gandvi and Mahesh Savani, who joined the party recently, was allegedly attacked in Junagadh district on Wednesday during an outreach campaign called "Jan Samvand Yatra."

The AAP has alleged that the attackers were members of the BJP.

AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while criticising the attack tweeted that he spoke to Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and urged the latter to register an FIR.

AAP's state media in-charge Tuli Banerjee said, "Ten AAP workers were badly injured in the attack carried out by nearly 70 BJP workers at Visavadar in Junagadh district."

In the attack, six cars that were part of the convoy were also damaged by the attackers. Banerjee said, "Today was the third attack on AAP workers. The first attack happened in Somnath on party's state president Gopal Italia." 

She said that AAP workers from various districts are gathering outside the police station to register FIR as the local police weren't responding to their demand.

Despite repeated attempts, Junagadh SP Vasamsetty Ravi Teja didn't respond to calls and messages. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Arvind Kejriwal
AAP
BJP
Delhi
Gujarat
Vijay Rupani

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Seoul using AI to detect, prevent suicide on bridges

Seoul using AI to detect, prevent suicide on bridges

Astronomers thrill at comet flying into solar system

Astronomers thrill at comet flying into solar system

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

 