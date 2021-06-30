AAP workers allegedly attacked in Gujarat; Kejriwal urges CM to register FIR

The convoy of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Isudan Gandvi and Mahesh Savani, who joined the party recently, was allegedly attacked in Junagadh district on Wednesday during an outreach campaign called "Jan Samvand Yatra."

The AAP has alleged that the attackers were members of the BJP.

AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while criticising the attack tweeted that he spoke to Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and urged the latter to register an FIR.

Spoke to Vijay Rupani ji. Urged him to file FIR, arrest the culprits, ensure strong action against culprits and ensure protection of AAP leaders and workers. https://t.co/BoZ8QDdthu — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 30, 2021

AAP's state media in-charge Tuli Banerjee said, "Ten AAP workers were badly injured in the attack carried out by nearly 70 BJP workers at Visavadar in Junagadh district."

In the attack, six cars that were part of the convoy were also damaged by the attackers. Banerjee said, "Today was the third attack on AAP workers. The first attack happened in Somnath on party's state president Gopal Italia."

She said that AAP workers from various districts are gathering outside the police station to register FIR as the local police weren't responding to their demand.

Despite repeated attempts, Junagadh SP Vasamsetty Ravi Teja didn't respond to calls and messages.