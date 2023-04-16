AAP workers try to gherao CBI office in Jaipur, cops foil attempt

AAP workers on Sunday tried to gherao the CBI office here on Sunday as they protested against the Centre over the probe agency's questioning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, but the police thwarted their attempt.

Later, the party workers blocked the Tonk Road at the Narayan Singh Circle and raised slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

Kejriwal reached the heavily fortified headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi at around 11 am. The questioning was still continuing till 5:30 pm.

The agency had summoned Kejriwal on Friday seeking his appearance as a witness before the investigation team to answer their queries on the inputs generated during the probe in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was also arrested on February 26.

Targeting the BJP and the Modi government, Rajasthan AAP president Naveen Paliwal alleged the Centre is "plotting against the AAP" and its leaders.

The BJP is anxious because the AAP has got the status of a national party. Due to this, the Modi government is conspiring to weaken the AAP, he charged.

Paliwal alleged the government is scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity and is threatening AAP leaders by misusing investigating agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, and the Income Tax department.

No matter how many conspiracies the BJP hatches, the AAP will not bow down. Every AAP worker will continue to work for the country till his last breath and fight against the anti-national forces, he said.

In a five-minute video message on Twitter before arriving at the heavily fortified CBI headquarters, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP might have ordered the agency to arrest him.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.