AAP's former Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Former Haryana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Naveen Jaihind was arrested on Thursday in Rohtak for allegedly assaulting a government official on duty, preventing a government servant from performing official duty and trespassing.

Jaihind, along with some others, entered into a brawl with the government officials at PGIMS' Rohtak hospital campus on Wednesday and allegedly thrashed an official, police said.

"He (Naveen Jaihind) has been arrested. He along with accomplices interrupted government work when the document verification process was going on. He manhandled a Deputy Registrar. He barged into that room with more than five people," Rohtak's Superintendent of Police, Udai Singh Meena said.

A video of the brawl has gone viral on social media.

Police said in the video footage of the incident, Jaihind is seen entering into a heated argument with the official and then slapping him.

Police said that a case has been registered against Jaihind and his accomplice Ishwar Sharma on charges, including assault, rioting and obstructing a government employee from performing official duty.

Police said verification of documents for the recruitment of nurses in Haryana was going on when the incident took place.

Shortly before his arrest, Jaihind told reporters here on Thursday that some media outlets are saying he was on the run, but "I am very much here."

Jaihind said that he went to the campus after complaints were reported that preference is being given to outsiders over Haryana candidates.

"Have I committed any rape or murder, I have only raised my voice saying the process was not going in a fair way. Haryana has the highest unemployment rate and I raised their voice," Jaihind said.

Jaihind said officials inside the campus where the document verification process was going on refused to meet them and allegedly misbehaved.

Meanwhile, a senior AAP leader from the state said Jaihind quit the party after the 2019 Assembly elections.