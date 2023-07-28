AAP leader booked for making 'communal' remarks on TV

AAP's Priyanka Kakkar booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks on TV

Responding to the allegations, Kakkar wondered if 'Mujahideen' or 'Shehzad' meant 'terrorist'.

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Jul 28 2023, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 14:15 ist
AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar. Credit: Twitter/@PKakkar_

An FIR has been lodged here against Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on the complaint of BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, who accused her of making communal remarks during a debate on a TV channel, police said on Friday.

In his complaint to police, Poonawala alleged that Kakkar called him "Mujahideen," abused his faith, and made "extremely communally loaded" remarks during a TV debate on a private channel on July 25.

Also read | Crow hovering over Raghav Chadha's head: 'Jhooth bole kauwa kaate', says BJP; he responds with couplet

"In the past too, she has made such comments on-air and off-air against my faith against Islam and against Muslims in general, such comments only reflect the poisonous and hate-filled mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party towards Muslims," Poonawala alleged in his complaint filed on Thursday, according to police.

Responding to the allegations, Kakkar wondered if "Mujahideen" or "Shehzad" meant "terrorist" and hit back at Poonawala for referring to a chief minister as "Jihadi."

"Does 'Shehzad' mean terrorist? Does 'Mujahideen' mean terrorist? Does 'Shehzad Mujahideen' mean terrorist? Is the complainant allowed to refer to a Chief Minister as 'Jihadi' on national media? The previous conduct of the Complainant. Is it okay to refer to a political opponent as 'Shishu'?" Kakkar tweeted in response to a post by Poonawala on Twitter.

"@Shehzad_Ind Long fight, bro. Tough questions you will have to prove," the AAP spokesperson added in the same tweet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said, "An FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the law at the Sector 20 Police Station. Further investigation in the case is underway."

Kakkar has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (public mischief).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
India News
AAP
Indian Politics
Noida
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

 