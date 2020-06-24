Aarogya Setu to be coupled with another IT-driven tool to boost surveillance, contact tracing in Delhi

Authorities have planned to use Aarogya Setu app coupled with an IT-driven tool to boost surveillance and contact tracing in COVID-affected areas in Delhi.

This is part of the new COVID-19 response plan prepared by Delhi government health department, as per the recommendations from the Union Health Ministry.

The purpose is to boost surveillance of positive cases and improve contact tracing, officials said.

As per the orders issued by the Directorate General of Health Services in Delhi on Monday, all the chief district medical officers and surveillance officers of all the districts have received a revised response plan which prescribes use of Aarogya Setu coupled with ITIHAS system for cluster projection.

“As per the recommendation of the committee (headed by NITI Ayog member V K Paul), Aarogya Setu app coupled with ITIHAS system anchored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is capable of tracking the movement of the cases and their contacts. The system is capable of projecting a cluster development in 300 metre geography,” according to the order.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The directions point out that the surveillance system will be guided by an IT-driven tool at district and state-level hubs.

The adoption of Aarogya Setu app will be promoted effectively, it said.

"An identified team of epidemiologist, district surveillance officer, and IT personnel, at the district level shall be trained in coordination with the NCDC to utilise the Arogya Setu app and ITIHAS system for cluster projection," the order said.

Delhi recorded 3,947 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the tally in the city to over 66,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2301, authorities said.