Rohtak blast accused acquitted, but to remain in jail

Abdul Karim Tunda acquitted in 1997 twin Rohtak blast cases, but will remain in jail

Tunda is a resident of Pilkhua in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Tunda was booked in several bomb blast cases including Sonipat and Panipat

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Feb 18 2023, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 00:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A court in Haryana on Friday acquitted Abdul Karim Tunda in the 1997 twin Rohtak bomb blast cases, his counsel said. Rohtak Additional Sessions judge Raj Kumar Yadav pronounced the verdict acquitting 80-year-old Tunda for a lack of evidence, advocate Vineet Verma said.

Tunda was produced in the court through video conferencing. He is currently lodged in the central jail in Rajasthan's Ajmer. He will continue to remain in the jail as he faces trial in multiple other cases.

Two bomb went off at the Old Sabzi Mandi and Qila road on January 22 in 1997 in Haryana's Rohtak, leaving eight injured.

Tunda was charged with Section 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Explosives Act, said Verma.

Tunda was nabbed from near the India-Nepal border in August 2013. He was brought to Rohtak on a production warrant on October 26, 2013.

Tunda is a resident of Pilkhua in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Tunda was booked in several bomb blast cases including Sonipat and Panipat.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bomb Blast
Rohtak
India News
Prison

What's Brewing

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

 