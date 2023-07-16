'Abnormal' rainfall in 15 Rajasthan districts so far

'Abnormal' rainfall in 15 Rajasthan districts so far this monsoon

Rajasthan has recorded ‘abnormal’ rainfall, 80.9 per cent more than the normal till July 15.

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 16 2023, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 15:35 ist
Locals wade through a waterlogged road amid monsoon rainfall, in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo

Fifteen of Rajasthan’s 33 districts have received ‘abnormal’ rainfall this Monsoon season so far while there is no district under deficit rainfall category, according to official data.

However, Jaisalmer is falling under ‘scanty’ rainfall category (-60 per cent or less), according to a report from the water resources department.

At the same time, due to widespread rainfall, water storage in 690 dams in the state is 58.09 per cent of the total capacity of 12580.03 mqm as on July 15, which was 43.67 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Rajasthan has recorded ‘abnormal’ rainfall, 80.9 per cent more than the normal till July 15.

Read | Caught in the deluge: Flooding in India’s ill-equipped cities

Normal rainfall in the state from June 1 to July 15 is 146.39 mm, against which Rajasthan has recorded 264.75 mm rain during the period this year, which is 80.9 per cent more than the normal rains.

Fifteen districts of Ajmer, Barmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jaipur, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur have recorded abnormal rainfall (60 per cent or more) while the rainfall in 11 districts of Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota and Pratapgarh is under 20 per cent to 59 per cent.

Normal rainfall (19 per cent to -19 per cent) is in Banswara, Baran, Bundi, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh and Jhalawar whereas there is no district under deficit rainfall (-20 per cent to -59 per cent).

The MeT department has issued a “yellow” alert for heavy rainfall in Alwar, Dausa, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Tonk on Monday, and heavy rainfall in Alwar, Baran, Dausa on Tuesday.

Rajasthan
India News
Rainfall

