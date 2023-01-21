About 1.5 crore people take dip in Ganga on 'Mauni Amavasya'

About 1.5 crore people took a dip in the Ganga and the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya -- the third bathing festival of the ongoing Magh Mela -- in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Saturday.

A large number of devotees reached the 'mela' area at the Sangam on Friday for Mauni Amavasya and Shani Amavasya.

From 12 midnight on Friday to 12 noon on Saturday, 1.5 crore devotees took a dip in the Ganga and the Sangam, Divisional Commissioner (Prayagraj) Vijay Vishwas Pant said.

More than 5,000 personnel have been deployed to ensure security system in the fair, Senior Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Rajeev Narayan Mishra said.

Arrangements have also been made for river ambulance and floating police post. The crowd is being monitored through CCTV, body and drone cameras, he added.

Several prominent saints came to the fair on Mauni Amavasya while Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also took a dip in the Sangam.

The next bath will take place on Basant Panchami on January 26 and Maghi Purnima on February 5. The Magh Mela will conclude with a final bath on Mahashivratri on February 18.