Absence of light, security on Sultanpuri-Kanjhwala stretch in Delhi

India entered 2023 with an accident which shook the nation because of its horrifying nature. A 20-year-old Anjali Singh died in Delhi after her scooty was hit by a car and prima facie reports say she got entangled in the Baleno car and was dragged for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala leading to her death. Her naked body was found in the early hours of January 1.

The accident has inevitably raised questions about the law and order situation in the capital already infamous for its increasing crime rates against women. It has again pointed fingers at women's security and more importantly the lack of infrastructure ensuring the safety of women in the city.

An Indian Express report elaborates on the condition of the 12 km stretch of Sultanpuri- Kanjhawala.

The report mentions a lack of visibility due to unlit streetlights, lack of surveillance because of the absence of CCTV cameras and absence of police chowkis.

Delhi has extreme winters and the fog decreases visibility which is further exacerbated by dimly lit streets. The report further mentions that the shops, which are a source of light on the street, close at 11 pm. However, some parts of the stretch were well-lit with functional streetlights on the divider.

Another observation made in the report includes uneven roads full of potholes. The road was dug up at places and had large stones and pieces of concrete.

The incident took place on New Year’s eve, a time when the streets are usually heavily barricaded and patrolled. The absence of police on that day has raised eyebrows.

The report also mentions the absence of police chowkis in this 12 km stretch which includes abandoned patches with fields on both sides.

As of now, the police have arrested all five occupants of the car. They are currently in three-day police custody.