Absurd to say lawful action will weaken law and order: NGT on Laxmi Tal encroachment

The “state has to act as trustee and not whimsically” said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding Uttar Pradesh authorities’ apprehension that taking action against encroachers of Jhansi’s historic lake Laxmi Tal might adversely affect the law and order situation.

The Principal Bench of the NGT, headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, made this observation while hearing a petition on lake encroachment.

“We are of the view that the Rule of Law has to be upheld, and it is absurd to say that if lawful action is taken law and order situation will deteriorate, which means illegality should be tolerated and lawlessness allowed,” the bench observed.

The Uttar Pradesh government assured the NGT that steps were being taken to remove encroachments, along with beautification of the water body to promote tourism activities.

The petitioner alleged that the authorities failed to protect the water body from unauthorised encroachments, pollution—especially preventing entry of untreated sewage and sullage.

According to the petitioner, the authorities’ inaction led to severe delay in the development of the park, and adversely affected the tourism activities there. The petition stated that there were illegal encroachments around Laxmi Tal in violation of Jhansi Master Plan 2021.

