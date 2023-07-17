ABVP protests at Bikaner House against Rajasthan Dalit rape

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Monday staged a protest here over the alleged gangrape of a Dalit teenager in Rajashtan and slammed the "deteriorating" law and order in the Congress-led state.

The ABVP held a protest outside the Bikaner House and several of its members were detained by police, alleged ABVP.

There was no immediate reaction from the police on the detention.

Also Read | NSUI holds protest against Dalit girl's gang-rape in Rajasthan, allege accused linked to ABVP

"Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad protested outside Bikaner House in Delhi against increasing incidents of crimes against women in Rajasthan. Demanding strict action against the accused in the Jodhpur gangrape case, the students condemned the Gehlot government's failure to stop the crime," ABVP Delhi State Secretary Harsh Attri said.

A 17-year-old Dalit girl who had eloped with her boyfriend was allegedly gang-raped by three college students in front of him in Rajasthan's Jodhpur in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The three accused, who thrashed the victim's boyfriend before taking turns to rape the girl, were arrested hours after the incident, they said.