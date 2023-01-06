Accused driver in Kanjhawala death case was not in the car, says report

In a new development in the Sultanpuri-Kanjhawala death case, the Delhi Police has discovered that the man accused of driving the car responsible for the death of 20-year-old Anjali was at home at the time of the accident.

As per an Indian Express report, the accused -- Deepak Khanna, a 26-year-old Gramin Sewa driver -- was asked by the others accused to admit his presence in the car as he was the only person with a driver's license in the group.

The police in their investigation found that Deepak’s phone location did not match with the remaining four accused during the time of the accident. '

The car owner and occupants have been booked for culpable homicide, rash driving, and criminal conspiracy.

The five people in the car were Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, a local BJP leader who has a ration shop, Krishan, an employee at the Spanish Cultural Centre in Connaught Place and Mithun, a hairdresser.

The sequence of events narrated by the police indicates that the group decided to celebrate New Year at Murthal where they reportedly got drunk and while returning home their Baleno car hit Anjali’s scooty while trying to enter a narrow lane.

The woman's body was tangled in the undercarriage of the car after she fell from her two-wheeler and the men had already driven nearly 12 km before they were aware of the same.

The police found Anjali’s body at 4.05 am - 4.10 am.

As far as the investigation stands, Delhi police have arrested the sixth accused Ashutosh for giving false information to the police.