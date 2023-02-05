Accused held after rape victim commits suicide in UP

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl whom he allegedly raped, ended her life by suicide here.
The incident took place under Kurhwar police station area of Sultanpur last week, but came to light when the girl attempted suicide.
The sister of the accused, Saurabh Agrahari, got married into a family which lives next to the girl's house. He had come to visit his sister when he allegedly raped the girl.
The accused was known to the girl, said a police officer.
The girl attempted suicide on Wednesday and as her condition deteriorated, she was taken to Lucknow for treatment.
She died on Friday during treatment.
The police spokesman said that the accused has been arrested on Saturday.
