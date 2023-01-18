Active Covid-19 cases in country decline to 1,998

Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,998

Jan 18 2023
  • Jan 18 2023, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 15:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India logged 128 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 1,998, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,361). The death toll stands at 5,30,728, with one each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.07 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 37 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,645, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.18 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year

