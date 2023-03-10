Active Covid cases in country rise to 3,294

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 10 2023, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 12:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

India recorded 440 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,294, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,779 with one death reported by Rajasthan, one by Karnataka and one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,89,512).

Also Read | Covid-19 cases rise in India, but experts say there's no cause for worry

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,439, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Omicron
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid cases
Covid deaths

