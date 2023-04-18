Active Covid cases in country rise to 61,233

India has recorded 7,633 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 61,233, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll has increased to 5,31,152 with 11 deaths.
While four deaths were reported from Delhi, one each was reported from Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab while four fatalities were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Also Read | Bengaluru hospitals ramp up Covid bed allocation despite low admissions
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,34,859)
The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,42,474 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rise in cardiovascular risk factors more in poor
Kerala's 'Mangrove Man' fighting to save sinking shores
BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service
SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20
In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah
Grammar of anarchy
Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings
Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022
Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore
Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr