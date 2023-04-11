India logs 5,676 Covid cases, active infections at 37K

Active Covid cases in India climb to 5,676, active infections cross 37,000

On Monday, a total of 5,880 cases were reported

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 11 2023, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 09:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

With a slight decrease in daily Covid-19 numbers compared to previous day, India recorded 5,676 new cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. On Monday, a total of 5,880 cases were reported. The active infections stand at 37,093.

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, mock drills to take stock of hospital preparedness were held in several public and private facilities across the country on Monday. 

More to follow...

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 