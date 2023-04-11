Active Covid cases in India climb to 5,676, active infections cross 37,000

With a slight decrease in daily Covid-19 numbers compared to previous day, India recorded 5,676 new cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. On Monday, a total of 5,880 cases were reported. The active infections stand at 37,093.

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, mock drills to take stock of hospital preparedness were held in several public and private facilities across the country on Monday.

More to follow...